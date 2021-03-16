Extrication

Family members and emergency personnel look on Tuesday as Fergus Falls firefighters extricate a male driver of a GMC Sierra  over 2 miles northwest of Fergus Falls on County Highway 88.

 Brian Hansel

A 50-year-old Pelican Rapids man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his GMC Sierra pickup 2 1/4 miles northwest of Fergus Falls.

According to a preliminary report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle was southbound on County Highway 88 and the driver was belted. The road surface in the area of the crash was slippery due to freezing rain. The Fergus Falls Fire Department employed the Jaws of Life in extricating the injured man. Ringdahl Ambulance transported him to Lake Region Hospital for medical care. Also on the scene was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Beyer Towing Service.

