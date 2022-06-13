Convicted Pelican Rapids shooter, Phoutthasa Prathane, 36, with a last known address in Warroad, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a plea deal reached in May.
Prathane accepted a plea deal where all other charges will be dismissed, he will plead guilty to 2nd degree attempted murder.
Prathane was originally charged with five separate charges including attempted second degree murder, first degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first degree assault, felon in possesion of a fiream/ammunition.
According to court records filed in Otter Tail County District Court on Apr. 13, county dispatch received a 911 call from a female crying and screaming that someone was shot at a home on the 100 block of 11th Street SE, in Pelican Rapids.
Pelican Rapids Police Chief Jeff Stadum arrived at the residence and learned that the suspect,
Phoutthasa Prathane, 36, with a current address in Warroad, had fled from the location in a black pickup truck. Sheriff deputies arrived at the scene and secured the location and evidence. Pelican Rapids Ringdahl Ambulance provided assistance to the victim who was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls and later to St. Cloud Hospital due to her injuries.
Prathane was eventually apprehended after a high-speed chase on Apr. 12, and was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.
Following his arrest, Prathane admitted that he shot the victim two times because he could not see his children. He also admitted that he had fled to Iowa as he knew law enforcement was looking for him, Prathane also admitted that he left the black pickup near the Esterville, IA Police Department and purchased a Cadillac. He indicated that he was on his way back to
Pelican Rapids to take out the victim’s father. In the course of the interview, Prathane further explained that when he fled the area he disposed of a firearm on the west side of
Maplewood State Park. Specifically, a silver barreled, black handle 40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.
Law enforcement later located, in a culvert, the 40 caliber Smith & Wesson, and two additional long rifles along with ammunition.
