Pelican Rapids Superintendent Ed Richardson passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 9 at his home on Lake Lida.

According to reports, an emergency medical call responded to Richardson’s address where first responders were unable to revive him.

A 1986 graduate of Pelican Rapids, Richardson returned to the district in 2014 and became superintendent last year.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. Funeral arrangements are pending.

