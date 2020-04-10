Pelican Rapids Superintendent Ed Richardson passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 9 at his home on Lake Lida.
According to reports, an emergency medical call responded to Richardson’s address where first responders were unable to revive him.
A 1986 graduate of Pelican Rapids, Richardson returned to the district in 2014 and became superintendent last year.
He is survived by his wife and daughter. Funeral arrangements are pending.
