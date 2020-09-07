On Aug. 18, Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County deputy administrator, informed county board members that the Pelican Rapids to Perham recreational trail will receive $2.45 million to fund the McDonald Lake section area.
Funding was made possible by the Minnesota Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
This follows two other funding requests that have been submitted for review by the state for the 2021 session.
When complete the trail will be 10-feet wide and span 32 miles with Maplewood State Park landmarking the middle of the trail.
