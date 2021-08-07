A Pennington County fugitive with a lengthy criminal record was captured on Wednesday in Red Lake County.
Law enforcement authorities apprehended Eric Reinbold of Oklee, who was wanted on murder charges and had evaded police for a little over three weeks.
Reinbold was apprehended at an old homestead in rural Red Lake County near County Road 1. Federal U.S. Marshals had set up a camera that eventually detected him on Tuesday. He was apparently found in a wooded area behind a grain bin.
Reinbold is charged with the murder of his wife, Lissette, who was found dead at a home near Oklee on July 9.
According to the criminal complaint emergency crews responded July 9 at around 9:15 a.m. to a home for a report of an unresponsive female. When EMTs reached the driveway, they saw a child on a bike who said his mother was lying on the ground and he was going to get his stepdad, who was later identified as Eric Reinbold, from his camper down the road.
The EMTs continued driving down the driveway and saw another boy standing outside the residence. One EMT reported seeing Lissette Reinbold on the ground near a vehicle. The EMTs later requested law enforcement.
An EMT noticed a puncture wound on her neck near her jaw, blood and a cellphone wedged under a tire. The EMT also noted Lissette Reinbold’s sandals were off.
A bail hearing took place on Friday in Pennington County District Court in Thief River Falls. Reinbold is currently being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.
