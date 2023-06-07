The state will award nearly $5 million in loans for 22 small businesses across Minnesota. These businesses are the first recipients of funding through the state’s new $100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), intended to help small businesses grow and succeed.
Among the recipients is Industrial Finishing Services Inc., of Perham, who will receive $90,225 through the program.
The firm is an industry leader in custom coating and protective finishing for businesses around the world. They employ specialized and experienced technicians who work with advanced application technologies to produce the finest quality of coated products at a competitive price. They have three locations including their main plant in Perham, New York Mills and Deer Creek.
Some of their regular customers include a who’s who list including Mercury Marine, Harley Davidson, CNH Industrial and John Deere.
Misty Elliott, chief operating and financial officer, mentioned it will help their output because it is such a labor intensive process.
“We are automating our buffing process with robots. From an ergonomics perspective there’s a lot of repetitive motions, a lot of hand tools, a lot of pressure that has to be applied to buff parts. We found a solution with robots where we can buff more of the simplistic parts that we do over and over again. The hope is that it will increase our efficiency on buffing the parts that we paint,” said Elliott.
Elliott said they have around 125 employees between the three plants.
“We’ll have several who will be trained to run the robot and maintain it. The goal is that it’s not going to replace employees, but will enable them to do other things. We will take delivery of the robot in August and hopefully by September it will be fully operational,” said Elliott.
The robot will start out doing accent panels for Mercury Marine.
“They’ll be a tool setup where the robot will work in a cell, we’ll put the parts on fixtures, so an employee will have to sand where there’s defects in a part that need to be buffed out. If we see a spec of sand in the part, we can go in and sand that out and then we can polish it to make it shiny again, as long as we don’t go any deeper than the coating,” stressed Elliott.
According to a release, “The loans come from two of the SSBCI programs DEED is implementing: one to help companies purchase automation equipment to increase productivity in light of Minnesota’s historically tight labor market, and another to help innovative seed- and early-stage technology businesses take off and grow.”
“Small businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. By investing in small businesses, we’re investing in one of our state’s greatest assets,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This funding will bolster small businesses and help Minnesota’s economy continue to grow and thrive.”
As part of the Automation Loan Participation Program, DEED makes companion loans to cover financing gaps and expand opportunities for businesses purchasing machinery, equipment or software to increase productivity and automation.
SSBCI is a significant small business initiative funded by the federal government to expand businesses’ access to capital. Announced last fall, the four SSBCI programs DEED oversees will help the agency carry out its commitment to make Minnesota the best possible place to start and grow a small business. DEED's SSBCI programs will create or retain more than 5,500 private sector jobs over the next 10 years.