Industrial Finishing Services employee, Connie Schwartz, is carefully buffing a part for Mercury Marine that will eventually be accomplish by a robot.

The state will award nearly $5 million in loans for 22 small businesses across Minnesota. These businesses are the first recipients of funding through the state’s new $100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), intended to help small businesses grow and succeed.



