Derek John Sweere was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail early Tuesday for the probable cause of second-degree murder.
The Perham Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a disturbance reported at approximately 10:05 p.m. Monday inside a Perham residence.
The deceased male was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey for an autopsy and formal identification. The Perham Police Department has plans to release the victim’s name and cause of death once the preliminary autopsy is complete.
Formal charges are expected to be brought against Sweere in the coming days.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the New York Mills Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
According to investigators there is no ongoing threat to the public.
