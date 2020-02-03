After the dust had settled and the lights were turned back on, one team stood atop all the rest at the 27th annual Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Businesses bowling tournament — Perkins.
The Perkins team took home King BoBB for its troubles, while Someplace Safe was given Gutter BoBB.
But the tournament wasn’t all about bowling, the theme for this year’s tournament was plaid. Mill Street Residence Team 1 was awarded the trophy for best dressed team, while the VFW and the Fergus Falls Police Department were given honorable mention.
