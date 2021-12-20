Perks Coffee and Tea has become a regular morning stop for many people in Fergus Falls. Now, the popular drive-thru coffee shop is expanding once again.
Perks opened its second location on Fir Avenue and County Highway 111 in January 2021. Currently, they are working on their third location in Battle Lake on Highway 78.
“For a long time we’ve actually wanted to expand outside of Fergus Falls with Perks Coffee and Tea,” said Grace Murphy, district manager for Perks.
Murphy shared that the Perks team is really looking forward to being a part of the Battle Lake community. “Battle Lake is pretty special,” she said.
Not only is the shop hoping to reach Battle Lake locals, but it hopes to garner the attention of the tourists and resorters that fill the town and the surrounding lakes area every summer. “You’re really reaching a much, much larger community,” Murphy explained.
Unfortunately, the people of Battle Lake will have to wait a bit longer than intended for their lattes and hot brews, as the opening of the Battle Lake location has been pushed back due to supply-chain issues.
“Everything from plywood to lunch meat is in shortage,” said Murphy. She explained that the issues are affecting the timeline for the new location to open up, but they plan to open in about three months, “if everything goes according to plan.”
Despite the population drop in the wintertime, Murphy said they plan to be open year-round at the new location.
Murphy hopes to bring the same overall positivity of the Fergus Falls locations to the new Battle Lake location. “I think being there every single day to offer a quality product is important,” she shared, “and that’s just what we hope to do for Battle Lake.”
Battle Lake mayor, Richard Bullard, said he is looking forward to the opening of Perks. “Our community has become a dining destination with our many fine restaurants,” shared Bullard. “Perks coffee and tea will be a nice addition to one’s experience in Battle Lake.”
