The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual that was struck by a boat on Jun. 22 at Lake Six near Frazee.
The sheriff's office was dispatched at approximately 4:15 p.m. to the incident at Lake Six.
Upon arrival by emergency personnel, it was learned that two juveniles were riding on an inner tube being pulled by a boat that was operated by a North Central Camp Cherith employee. The juveniles then fell off the tube and one juvenile male was accidentally struck by the boat as they were attempting to pick him up.
It was determined that the juvenile male had life-threatening injuries. Life saving measures were attempted at the scene, but were unsuccessful and the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lake Six is located in Northern Otter Tail County in Hobart Township. The sheriff’s office said no foul play or alcohol is suspected. No criminal charges are pending.
At this time, neither the gender of the individual or name is being released pending notification of family.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the Water Patrol Division, Vergas Fire and Rescue, Perham Ambulance and Life Link assisted at the scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing and the sheriff’s office says more information will be released in the following days.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone