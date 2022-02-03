A formal valuation has not been finalized, but damage was extensive to two warming houses in Fergus Falls in major vandalism incidents that have been shared extensively on social media over the past week.
City officials posted multiple pictures of the damage on their official Facebook account, showing holes in walls and doors, a sink completely ripped off of a wall and a lid for a toilet stuffed inside of its bowl.
Public Works director, Len “Guy” Taylor, said the warming houses on Channing Avenue and Lake Alice are being considered two separate incidents.
The Channing warming house was the first discovered on Jan. 19. The Lake Alice incident was estimated to have taken place the following week, on Jan. 27. Both incidents of vandalism were found while city staff were making regular cleaning and checking rounds.
“There are a bunch of sheet rock holes we have to repair at the Channing location, and fix a door. But at Lake Alice we have to replace a sink, paper towel dispenser and a few other things,” said Taylor.
In total, between the two warming houses, Taylor said they are looking at around $500 in damage. He said while it wasn't a big dollar amount for the repairs, the bigger cost is scheduling the repairs and assigning and paying city maintenance workers to do the job.
As for security at the buildings, Taylor said they don’t have cameras yet, but are considering them after these incidents, though historically, the warming houses are staffed.
Currently, there is one staff person for the Cleveland Avenue warming house. “We didn’t get any applicants for the other two positions this year, just one of those trends we’re seeing. We've had a hard time getting our summer seasonal staff filled, and we’re now seeing spill over into the winter season too,” stated Taylor.
Taylor said before the season started they checked with the city’s insurance carrier about not having the warming houses staffed.
“They said you could have an unmanned warming house. It's a convenience, it’s not necessary that it’s manned, and that’s what they told us at the time, it’s your risk because it’s more open and susceptible to nefarious activities without an attendant,” added Taylor.
For now the warming houses will remain closed until repairs are made. Taylor said if anyone has any information about who may have caused the damage or if they have any other helpful leads to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555.
