My husband and I lived in Browns Valley at the time. We went to work like normal. He was a shift supervisor and I was office personnel at a telemarketing company. As the morning progressed, our reps were bombarded with irritated customers stating they were watching the news and could not take sales calls. Without a television or the internet at work at the time, we all left to our homes. There is where and when we saw the horror unfold. We closed the company for two weeks.
Later I heard a childhood friend who was in the military was scheduled to be in a meeting at the exact spot in the Pentagon where it was hit, however, for some reason the meeting was postponed or canceled. God was watching out for him and his family.
It was devastating and I prayed people would be found in the rubble quickly. The scenes on the news were horrific. I can still see the videos of people jumping off the towers — thinking that would be the lesser of the evils — than crashing to Earth inside the building.
I cannot even imagine being one of those poor people either inside the airplanes or the buildings. Those family and friends left behind are, I'm sure, still grieving.
NABUR is the Daily Journal’s social-media platform dedicated to respectful, factual sharing of local information — nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.