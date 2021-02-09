Across the country, pet sales and adoptions have soared since the beginning of the pandemic. The Washington Post states that at some locations, the last four months of 2020 doubled the adoption rate from the previous eight months. While the trend is true for the majority, Otter Tail County appears to be in the minority.
“Our trends have stayed pretty consistent,” shared the Otter Tail County Humane Society. In fact, the number of cat and dog adoptions in 2020 was down slightly from 2019, but up since 2018. On the plus side, the number of intakes has been drastically reduced, with fewer pet owners surrendering their animals.
A number of new pet owners in the area shared the “why” behind obtaining a pet during the pandemic months, but ultimately, the increased amount of time spent at home resulted in people having more time to dedicate to a furry new family member. With companionship and emotional support topping the reasons for getting a pet, new pet owners are happy with their decisions.
“My fiance and I had been talking about getting a dog, but not seriously because we were still living 75 miles apart. My friend started fostering for Journey Home and she posted a picture on Snapchat of her first ever foster and I fell in love with him instantly,” shared adoptive pet owner Alicia Peterson. “He looked just like our family dog that had just passed away in January 2020 unexpectedly and I just had to have him. We figured with me working from home and our children doing distance learning, it was the perfect time for a puppy!”
Peterson’s dog, Kiyoshi, was adopted in April and has brought the family much joy, the children stating that he was the only thing missing from their family.
Otter Tail County Humane Society currently has three dogs and nine cats available for adoption. They also work with area rescues in order to place animals in the best environment for successful adoptions.
