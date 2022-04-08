David Peters was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Hereford, Texas. He graduated from Blackfoot High School and later worked on the family farm. He enlisted in the United States Navy and from Apr. 7, 1970 to Jan. 2, 1972 served as a radioman aboard the USS Gridley. He would later marry Colleen Hoff on her parent’s lawn in Blackfoot, Idaho on Aug. 11, 1973. In 1976, he and his family moved to Bozeman, Montana.
There are endless words one could use when describing Dave Peters of Dave Peters Jewelry. The testimony from the individuals close to Peters is nothing but positive. It would be impossible to fit all of the kind words on Peters into one article. Even myself, hardly knowing of Peters, can remember going into his store as a child with my mother. He had on a big smile and I remember thinking that I liked this man because he wasn’t talking to me like I was just a little kid. He was talking to me like a normal person.
Everyone that came into contact with Peters seemed to enjoy his presence and could tell that he genuinely cared about people. When asked in 2018 why Peters wanted to get into the jewelry business, he responded, “I always wanted to be in a people business.” Peters expressed one of the most rewarding aspects of his job came down to the people. He remarked how he truly enjoyed helping people find what they were looking for, due to how happy they would get and that it was fun to assist people in the jewelry business because when people get jewelry, it’s for special occasions. “I think the other special thing is when we actually see the person who is getting the gift and how it makes them happy. Jewelry is truly a gift from the heart and there are a lot of people who have passed it on, people who have received jewelry from their loved ones that we were able to make look like new again.”
Dave was in business for over 40 years before retiring. At his church, Our Lady of Victory in Fergus Falls, he served as a catechist, lector and eucharistic minister. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In the same 2018 interview, Peters expressed that after retirement, he wanted to get more involved in the community and continue to work with people. He mentioned getting more involved at his church, the Rotary Club or participating in more volunteer work. After researching and reading the testimonies, it’s plain to see that he accomplished all three of these hopes and more. Never forgetting to give credit to the people that have assisted him, Peters mentioned, “I have been really lucky. I have not done this on my own and I have had help, mentoring and education from a lot of different people.”
Dave met Karen Anderson in 2001 and they married on Jan. 13, 2022. After a brief battle with cancer, Dave passed away on Mar. 23, 2022 at the age of 72. During those months at Knute Nelson Hospice, he had his daughters by his side. He never stopped enlightening the people in his life and spread the message to take nothing for granted.
Speaking with Dave’s daughter, Chanda, she described how she and her sisters, Barbi and Amanda, worked at the jewelry store growing up. Dave instilled a strong work ethic in his children from the get-go. They weren’t allowed to go to the store if they didn’t do their chores at home first. She joked that he was a bit stubborn but that he cared so much for everyone in his life. “We had 3 foreign exchange students through Rotary International growing up. We actually keep in contact with 2 out of the 3. With Clarissa, one of the students, he took a mission trip down to Peru and was actually able to meet up with her.” She further described his love and compassion for people stating, “He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow award multiple times and was Chapter president twice.”
Jamie Larson had many fond memories of Peters writing, “I first met Dave when I was 10 in 1982. The next time we met was at the Fergus Falls Rotary Club in 1997. My interactions with Dave were frequent after that as we golfed together often and spent time in community service and fundraisers. He was welcoming from the moment we started a friendship. He served as president of the Rotary club twice and was area 4 assistant district governor for two years. Dave was so good at encouraging others on the club to use their talents to make us feel like part of a team. One day, I was at a meeting, he tapped me on the shoulder and told me I was going to be on the fundraising committee. From that point forward, he encouraged me and numerous others to serve. He’d lead our invocations often. He donated a lot of money to the Rotary Foundation.”
“My favorite stories about Dave involve golf. We weren’t the best golfers, but we always had fun with the other members of our group. We played a number of times over the next 20 years,” stated Larson. “One day, he was complaining about his short game and said he’d been working on it. He did what he called a “quick putt” — that was a 2 minute labored process of aligning the ball and staring at it like he was playing in the masters. He hit the ball well, but it would always end up as a poor shot to the left or right. On hole 4, we were standing on the hill waiting for him to locate his ball. He came out of the trees and asked if we saw it. The three of us didn’t know he’d even hit it. He was frustrated and said he’d leave the ball in the water if that’s where it ended up. The next putt went in the cup and his ball was in there. He had knocked it in from 100+ yards away. I threw the ball back to him and he caught it as we all laughed. He had that twinkle in his eye. It was as if he knew it’d happened the entire time.”
At the end of the discussion, Larson had this statement, “There are many other stories we can share about Dave Peters. Everyone was touched in a special way.”
Bob Russell had this to say when asked about a fond memory of Dave, “One I would share is when our Noon Club hosted our Rotary District Conference in April of 1990. Dave agreed to be in charge of putting together the plans and being the Fergus Falls chaperone for the foreign exchange students attending the Conference, which included about 20 kids from other countries and 10-15 kids from our District that were heading out to another country for the next school year. Dave must have done an excellent job because when I was thanking everyone who was in charge of something at the concluding luncheon, Dave got the greatest applause heard at the entire Conference – the students just really loved him and what he had put together.
Wally Cole wrote, “Karen, Children and Grandchildren, your eagle, Dave, was patiently waiting for us 10 Rotarians to come so he could attend his last Rotary meeting before he left the launching pad to go home to be with his Lord and Savior. We were so privileged to get to sing “You Are My Sunshine” to Dave, at your request, as well as some of his favorite Rotary songs before he departed. I will long remember the good times we had with Dave at Rotary.”
The impact Peters has made on everyone he met is evident. At the end of the interview with him in 2018, he remarked on how he will miss everyone after retiring, finishing with this sentiment, “A lot of people in the past three weeks have been coming in and wishing me well and congratulating me,” Peters said, pausing for a moment. “I have had people even shed a tear and have thanked me for being here.”
He wasn’t just your everyday business owner. Dave Peters showed the depth of his compassion and desire to help others in everything he accomplished. The people that had the opportunity to know him will be forever affected by his presence. Though those close to him will mourn his loss, Peters will forever live on through their actions and memories.