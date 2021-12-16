At Tuesday’s Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board discussed a recent petition requesting an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) be prepared for the Loon Lake Resort expansion project. The EAW is a brief document designed to lay out the basic facts of a project necessary to determine if an environmental impact statement (EIS) is required for the proposed project. In addition to the legal purpose of the EAW in determining the need for an EIS, the EAW also provides permit information, informs the public about the project, and helps identify ways to protect the environment.
Loon Lake Resort is proposing an addition of 39 dwelling units.
“Loon Lake is qualified by the Minnesota natural resources as a recreational development lake and does not meet the definition as a nonsensitive shoreland,” stated Land and Resources director, Chris LeClair, “an EAW is triggered if you add or construct 50 campsites, that is 50 additional not the total sum of campsites that triggers the EAW.”
Commissioners deliberated over five topics pertaining to the subject. They were: Do the sheer number of units justify a discretionary EAW?; the shape of loon lake requires much lower density of element to protect the lake; the shape of the lake adds boating safety concerns if it were developed; invasive species issues; and is a boat study warranted?
There were those in attendance that voiced their displeasure over the proposed additions, stating the concern at Loon Lake is the lack of boating areas, so increasing traffic on the lake could have negative consequences. Loon Lake has the same shoreline measurements as Pelican Lake but Pelican Lake has four times the boating areas. They also voiced their concerns over possible wetland destruction surrounding Loon Lake.
After deliberation, the board decided to extend the deadline on their decision, giving them more time to become familiar with the situation.
