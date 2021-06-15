Animal hotel

Fergus Pet Camp, located at 1317 College Way in Fergus Falls, is a new pet boarding business and offers other services including a DIY dog wash.

Fergus Pet Camp, a pet boarding business owned by David Thacker, opened its doors to the community on April 26. 

“This was a needed business before COVID,” explained Thacker, “now a lot of people have new pets, and if they want to take a vacation of some sort, we are here for that.”

Offering affordable services within Fergus Falls city limits, a DIY dog wash is also available for public use. For a $10 fee, members of the public can gain access to the washtub for 20 minutes.

“You get to wash your dog here, and not make a mess at home,” Thacker shared. 

Shampoo kits will be available for purchase as well, in the event that a walk through the park becomes a roll in the mud for any furry friends. 

