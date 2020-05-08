Expansion

A view of the Phelps Mill County Park expansion plan.

Otter Tail County is preparing a master plan for Phelps Mill County Park and needs your input! The master plan will create a vision for future park improvements within the existing and expanded park area.  Otter Tail County is expanding the current 55-acre Phelps Mill County Park on the Otter Tail River. An additional 70 acres and the Phelps Store have been purchased by the county to expand the park.

The Phelps Mill County Park master plan team needs your input to inform the planning process.  The following survey looks to gather information about current uses of the park and desires for the future. Please provide your input here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PhelpsMillParkSurvey.

Please share with others. The master plan process is in its early stages.  Look for future engagement opportunities as well.  Please contact Chuck Grotte, Otter Tail County highway engineer, with questions:

Chuck Grotte, Otter Tail County                        

218-998-8475                                                           

cgrotte@co.ottertail.mn.us.             

