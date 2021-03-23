Festival returns

Phelps Mill Festival returns in 2021 welcoming in artist and crafters for the Otter Tail County event.

Phelps Mill Festival is coming this year to Otter Tail County and is accepting artist applications until April 15. The organization encourages high-quality artists and crafters to apply for the event which draws up to 20,000 people each year.  All artists are hand-picked to ensure quality and originality. 

Kids’ activities all day, both days.     And for the whole family, find a place in the shade at the main stage and enjoy entertainment perfect for all ages.

Phelps Mill Festival has several food vendors; pancakes, brats, pork chops, baked potatoes, burgers, popcorn, pulled pork, ice cream sundaes and root beer floats, just to name a few and all the food is made by local nonprofits.  

New this year!  The festival will be featuring our area craft beer and wine artists for a tasting event on Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival, and updates on the entertainment schedule, please check the website at www.phelpsmillfestival.com.  Also, “like” their page on Facebook to continue getting current updates and information about the show.  Organizers look forward to seeing community members on July 10-11.

