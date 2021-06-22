Come join the fun at the 37th annual Phelps Mill Festival. The Phelps Mill Festival is held annually on the second full weekend of July. This year’s festival will be July 10-11. The festival provides two full days of art, food entertainment and kids’ activities, plus craft wine and beer tasting.
If you haven’t visited the festival in the past or it’s been a while, this is the year to make your way to the Phelps Mill County Park just north of Underwood. Days can be filled with kids’ activities and art projects; listening to the top-notch entertainment, shopping a wide variety of artist booths; sampling craft beer and wine and eating any number of food booths.
The festival features fine artists and crafters from around the United States. Each exhibitor is handpicked by a panel of jurors to ensure quality and originality for the show. From paintings, prints, jewelry, apparel, furniture and pottery, everyone will find something special to take home. For those that aren’t as interested in shopping, there’s still a lot going on.
Kids’ activities will be provided by Fergus Falls Bethlehem Lutheran Church. And for the whole family, find a place in the shade at the main stage and enjoy the entertainment, perfect for all ages.
Come to the main stage on Saturday to enjoy “Mixed Nuts” presented by entertainers/artists Lori and Mark Hurley. They will be appearing on the main stage at 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and will also be strolling the grounds entertaining festival goers between performances. “Mixed Nuts” delights children and adults alike with their adrenaline-driven comedy shows. Join them for physical comedy, age-appropriate humor and uproarious audience participation! This talented twosome has tickled funny bones throughout the region with their special blend of hilarious hijinks, guaranteed to produce side-splitting laughter in ages 4-94. The comedy duo that has been together for over 20 years is based out of the Twin Cities but also performs nationally.
Also appearing on the main stage on Saturday, at both 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. are local entertainers the Gritt Band. They have entertained numerous crowds with their eclectic variety of musical selections from current rock, pop and country.
For the first time ever, the festival will be hosting area craft beer and wine vendors from the area. This tasting event will run from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and festival-goers will enjoy the music of Darren Quam from 2-5 p.m., while sampling some of the finest made beer and wine in the area. Those in attendance will receive a commemorative glass with their fee into the tasting event.
Sunday’s community service and music will be at 10:30 a.m. and provided by Grace United Methodist Church of Fergus Falls. Performing at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday will be the Front Fenders. The Front Fenders play some greats from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and some new stuff, along with a couple of country favorites.
And don’t forget about the food! Phelps Mill Festival has several food vendors selling pancakes, brats, burgers, popcorn, pork chops, baked potatoes and root beer floats, just to name a few. All food vendors are nonprofit groups working toward fundraising and making some delicious eats for everyone to enjoy.
For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival and updates on the entertainment schedule, check out the websitephelpsmillfestival.com. Also, “Like” the festival’s page on Facebook to continue getting current updates and information about the show.
This activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.
