It’s been almost 133 years since it was originally built, but work will finally begin on replacing the foundation of the Phelps Mill building northeast of Fergus Falls.
The mill building at Phelps Mill Park is now closed for repairs.
Built in 1889 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, Phelps Mill is a rare example of a late 19th century water-powered flour mill. Due to its historic significance and special nature, the county applied for grants to fix the foundation and make other repairs to the mill to ensure the legacy of this treasured place. The mill building is expected to reopen in September of 2022.
Otter Tail County Parks and Trails Director Kevin Fellbaum said they are taking the building down to the foundation of the mill in a massive stabilization project.
“The work started on Monday. The major project we’re doing is restoring the foundation of the mill and doing concrete work and putting steel beams in place. The target date for completion is Sept. 2. We want to get the major construction done with the foundation repair prior to the Phelps Mill Festival in July. We wanted to get going as soon as possible, barring any weather delays,” said Fellbaum.
Fellbaum explained that the big push of why they’re doing it at this time is that last summer things were really dry and the river was way down. He said they’ve noticed in the last two weeks that there must be an ice dam somewhere downstream.
“The water level has come back up, so on Wednesday, we had planned to fly a drone downstream to see if we could observe an ice dam backing up some of the river water back up to the mill,” said Fellbaum.
Since the building was abandoned for over 26 years, and tens of thousands of people have walked through the mill since becoming a county park, urgent repairs are needed. The restoration and repair work are intended to retain as much of the building’s historic fabric as possible, stabilize the structure, and make significant repairs to preserve it into the future.
Otter Tail County’s Park and Trails Department is actively working to preserve the dam, general store and Miller’s house, though these features are not included in the scope of the grants. Two grants were received for the repairs: a Minnesota Historical Society grant for $140,000 and a State Capital grant for $275,000. All work will be designed to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Preservation for historical architecture and engineering. The work will be completed by Eagle Construction Company of Little Falls.
Another interesting aspect of the project relates directly to history. Could there be anything buried in the old foundation?
“Most of the digging we’re going to do will be under the mill building itself. We have been working with the historical society. If, by chance, we stumbled upon something, they signed off on this project, so if we found something we would definitely let them know. From our standpoint, with it being underneath the building itself we hopefully shouldn’t be finding anything there,” added Fellbaum.
The work will occur in phases of priority with the repair of the foundation beginning in January. Other work will consist of repairing the boardwalk and covered unloading dock, replacement of damaged windows, repainting exteriors as well as other structural repairs and restoration.
According to the Otter Tail County Historical Society, in 1887, William Thomas began work on the dam and the mill building followed. The mill, originally called the Maine Roller Mills, was constructed in 1889, and was equipped with the latest in milling equipment. Thomas sold the mill in 1920, and it was resold in 1928, to H.G. Evenson to grind feed. The mill closed permanently in 1939. The building stood empty until the mid-1960s when county commissioners agreed to purchase the property as part of a county park.
Tours of the mill building will not be available until September, however visitors are still encouraged to enjoy the amenities of the county park. Special events may still be held at the beautiful park. Picnic shelters may be reserved, and the annual Phelps Mill Festival will be held in July. More information is available at ottertailcountymn.us/phelps-mill/