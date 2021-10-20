A new program is growing at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS). “Philanthropy and Youth” is encouraging Fergus Falls students to get involved with the community. The seed was planted last summer when the administration was contacted by the Barry Foundation.
The Barry Foundation is an organization based out of Fargo that is looking to encourage students to link better with their communities. KSS accepted a grant from the organization and was rewarded $5,000. This money will go to community nonprofits that students involved in “Philanthropy and Youth” will choose to donate to.
A major goal is to redefine what philanthropy is and clarify that anyone and everyone can do it, not just influential millionaires. The program gives kids the opportunity to partake in the first place with the hopes that when students graduate, they will be encouraged to become active citizens and community leaders themselves.
The program is advised by Derek Abrahams Fergus Falls’ athletic director and Amber Hovland. Abrahams laid out what “Philanthropy and Youth’s” definition is as a program — First, to teach the kids to learn about their community and pay attention to it, secondly to figure out what the community needs and third find a way to make a difference and take action. Ultimately kids will be deciding which area nonprofits to donate the $5,000 to.
How will they decide? Students will do research and site visits to help them choose which organizations to donate to — discussing it together at meetings.
The program began at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year and has already grabbed the attention of the student base. It currently hosts 26 members.
The program is much more than money. “We are building skills in our kids too, it’s not just about what we do this year,” Abrahams stated.
Currently, through meetings, students are working on defining exactly what their vision is through this program. They will also volunteer at local organizations. The program will help build leaders within the community by allowing them to further understand it by becoming embedded in it.
Abrahams added there are high hopes for the future of the program as it has been met with lots of student enthusiasm and participation. “I hope it continues to grow,” Abrahams said. “I’m hoping it becomes a real popular thing because of what it will do for these kids. It’s going to teach them things that we maybe can’t always teach them right here in a classroom.”
Abrahams emphasized that he wants the kids to leave a big impact on the Fergus Falls community. “Philanthropy and Youth” is still accepting new members.