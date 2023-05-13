Donating to a worthy cause is something that many organizations in the area pride themselves on. This includes Boots on the Ground, who recently donated $24,000 to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls; but when a photo sent from the veterans home to local news organizations was shared, Boots on the Ground noticed a $1,400 discrepancy and an edited image regarding their donation.
Photo folly resolved: Veterans home donation discrepancy addressed
Heather Kantrud
managing editor
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
