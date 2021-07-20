NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is featuring in its gallery the wildlife photographs of Brad Anderson of Ottertail and fish decoys by Larry Lange, Brad Lange and John Peeters. This artwork will be on display now through July 31.
A reception and presentation by photographer Brad Anderson will be held on July 21 from 5-7 p.m. Join as Anderson presents more photos and discusses his photo adventures. Free to attend and open to all. Light refreshments available.
Anderson’s photographs include breathtaking images of birds, animals and landscapes. In his artist statement Anderson says: “Driving the back roads of Minnesota provides me with countless opportunities to photograph the native wildlife. Some of my favorite locations include East Leaf Lake, Fergus Falls, North Ottawa Impoundment, Sax-Zim Bog, the North Shore from Duluth to Grand Portage, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Voyageurs National Park. My camera travels with me everywhere as some of the best opportunities come at the most unexpected times. I am an avid outdoorsman that enjoys waiting quietly in a blind or ghillie suit, wading through shallow water in a floating photography blind, or driving thousands of miles a year on gravel roads looking for wildlife.”
The display of handmade fish decoys are by local decoy artists Larry Lange and Brad Lange of Perham, and Peeters of rural New York Mills. These beautifully created decoys range from traditional to whimsical that show the artists’ skill and attention to detail. Whether an avid decoy collector, an angler, a painter, or enjoy woodcarving visitors will thoroughly enjoy the skill and craftsmanship of these decoys.
Cultural center executive director Betsy Roder adds, "This Gallery exhibit is a great example of our organizational vision to ‘celebrate the local’ including local artists as well as our local fishing and wildlife culture. Otter Tail County is filled with incredible outdoor wildlife and recreation, and fishing is part of New York Mills' DNA as the home of Lund boats. This show celebrates the intersection of local art, wildlife, and fishing culture through the work of this talented photographer and decoy artists."
This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
This show is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewing and tours can be arranged by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or cheryl@kulcher.org.
