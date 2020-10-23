What started with a wagon full of extra pumpkins has certainly grown in the past 10 years. In 2010, Mike, Brenda and Thea Olson put a wagon of extra pumpkins across from their driveway with a “for sale” sign on them, today they have a full-blown pumpkin patch, complete with corn maze.
“We started a pumpkin patch as we were buying so many pumpkins every year to decorate our house and yard that we decided to plant our own and save some money,” the business explained of how the pumpkin patch came to be.
While Thea’s Pumpkin Patch has a wide variety of activities, things look a little different in today’s pandemic society. “This year, due to COVID, we were not allowed to do our ever-popular hayrides, kids’ corn pit, face painting, or crazy hair; but we still have many other activities. Thea’s offers up a giant climbing spider, trike ride, jungle gym, sand pile and toys, giant Jenga, duck races, corn hole, kerplunk, a bale area that may be a maze, or a pile to jump in, or a fort with a tunnel … just depends on how the kids decide to set it up for the day. Photo ops are spread throughout the farm. There is also a farmyard with ducks, miniature donkeys, goats, piglets, a bunny and a horse. We also offer a twilight maze every Friday and Saturday night,” the business shared this year’s attractions. “This year has brought many families out looking for an outdoor, socially distanced event. With our corn maze and farm we offer plenty of room for families to run, play and just sit and enjoy the beauty of fall.”
Not to be forgotten is Thea’s 11-acre corn maze, which is currently in its fifth year.
“One of our favorite memories at Thea’s is the first year we did our maze. We purchased a Shrek costume and had our baby mini-donkey, Buster (as the character of Donkey). Our school principal at the time, Dr. Ed Richardson, came out and dressed as Shrek and led Buster around when the kids came out for their field trip. It was so fun and the kids had an absolute blast. Dr. Ed was the superintendent of our school when, unfortunately, he passed away unexpectedly in April of this year. One of the highlights of this season has been the ability to do the tribute maze in honor of Dr. Ed and to raise money for the OMP scholarship fund in his memory along the way,” the business said.
Thea’s is also running a cotton candy fundraiser for Thea’s classmate, 14-year-old Brody Seter and his family. Seter is currently in Rochester with an infection following a bone-marrow transplant in July.
“It has been amazing to give back with the help of those who come and visit Thea’s,” shared the business.
Thea’s Pumpkin Patch is open annually from mid-September through Halloween. Monday through Friday hours are 1-6 p.m. and operate on an honor system. Saturdays, Sundays and MEA break, they are open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
