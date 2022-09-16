Fall favorites

Roadside pumpkin and squash stands are a harbinger of colder days to come and signal the beginning of the beautiful transition period from summer to fall. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

With the fall equinox fast approaching and cooler temperatures heralding a season of harvest and change, residents throughout Otter Tail County are beginning to observe ever-popular eclectic fruit stands emerging throughout the countryside and area communities.



