With the fall equinox fast approaching and cooler temperatures heralding a season of harvest and change, residents throughout Otter Tail County are beginning to observe ever-popular eclectic fruit stands emerging throughout the countryside and area communities.
Enter the pumpkin. This fall favorite can be traced back as one of the first crops grown for human consumption in North America, with their thick and solid flesh making them ideal for storing and transporting. While the first pumpkins were very different from the varieties we experience today, researchers have discovered pumpkin seeds in the Oaxaca Highlands of Mexico believed to be over 7,500 years old.
Although pumpkins are inextricably tied to America’s Halloween tradition, the festival celebrated throughout the United Kingdom originally utilized turnips for hallowed-out and ghastly candles of the night, referred to as punkies and the more familiar jack-o-lantern.
When circumstances brought mass migrations of these populations to the American shores in the 1800’s, many of these practices were brought with, and finding the pumpkin as a plentiful fall substitute that was far easier to carve and perhaps more dynamic in the kitchen, the modern pumpkin lantern was born.
Kris Huebsch and her husband Cordell operate Otter Berry Farm located just north of Rush Lake outside of New York Mills, and approximately five acres of the property is dedicated to growing a myriad of pumpkin and squash varieties. Preparations have been made for their annual September Celebration occurring on Set. 17, that will feature a corn maze, numerous food trucks and a bevy of other family friendly fall activities.
“With two people, picking all the pumpkins takes a little over a month,” Huebsch describes the impressive efforts required to hand-collect about 90% of the fall harvest for visitors to peruse and purchase at the market venue. There’s also an option for visitors to journey within the field and get to pick their own pre-cut favorites.
For area gardeners keen to get into pumpkins, Huebsch recommends planting near Memorial Day weekend to avoid late frosts and ensuring the budding vines get at least one inch of water every week.
Mother, Goose & Beans, another area pumpkin patch option located in Erhard, is opening its gates to the public on Sept. 24.
Common insects to be aware that can damage crops include squash bugs, vine borers and the striped cucumber beetle. When harvesting squash and pumpkins it’s ideal to pick them before the first hard freeze – while lighter autumn frosts will kill the vines, they typically will not harm the fruit.
More information regarding the growing care of pumpkins and a plethora of other plants can be found at the following: extension.umn.edu.
