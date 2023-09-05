On Sept. 8, join the world in celebrating International Literacy Day. Grab a book, help someone learning to read or maybe volunteer at a library. Literacy is an important day to recognize the significance of being able to read and the ways it impacts lives around the world.
Beginning in the late 1960’s, UNESCO declared Sept. 8, as International Literacy Day. It is a chance for the world to come together and remember the dignity and human rights attached to literacy.
Reading is a stepping stone toward continuing to know more and becoming independent. Gail Hedstrom, Director of the Fergus Falls Public Library said, “Historically, populations were sometimes denied the very right to learn to read. Of course, such abhorrent practices were a means to hold people down.” Without being able to read, people can’t advocate for themselves.
Most parts of daily life involve reading. Going to the grocery store, cooking, driving, shopping and communicating with friends and family all require understanding what is written.
Hedstrom said, “The ability to read allows you to read documents affirming your rights, and laws to protect yourself, literacy allows you to read medical information and your personal mail, literacy allows people to gather information to make educated decisions.”
Although the Fergus Falls Public Library doesn’t have any specific scheduled events for ILD, Hegstrom says,”We certainly acknowledge the importance of International Literacy Day!”
She encourages people to consider volunteering for a local literacy organization so that they can help share the gift of literacy.
“The public library is a wonderful place for gathering resources to learn to read or practice reading. We have books for children learning to read as well as for adults learning to read.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people without basic knowledge of how to read have gone up dramatically. The UNESCO website says, “Despite steady progress made across the world, literacy challenges persist with at least 763 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills in 2020.” It states, “In low and middle-income countries, the share of 10-year-old children who could not read and understand a simple text with comprehension has increased from 57 percent in 2019 to an estimated 70 percent in 2022.”
On International Literacy Day 2023, you can join the #ImALifelongLearner campaign. You can share your literacy story and how you are working to further literacy in your area and around the world.
Hegstrom said, “Literacy is a means to independence. Literacy allows individuals and communities to be empowered. A strong community, a strong nation is a literate nation.”
For information on UNESCO you can visit unesco.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone