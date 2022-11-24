Rick Gutz mixes three gallons of his sought-after pumpkin pie mix. Each batch makes about 36 pies, which he uses to fulfill orders, whose profits are donated organizations to benefit various research and local needs and to local organizations.
Rick Gutz, of Fergus Falls, began baking pies for fundraising when several of his friends were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Gutz typically mixes his pumpkin pie batches in three-gallon food-grade plastic containers that equate to approximately 36 pies.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years or more,” Gutz explains. He’s never looked back.
Most of the proceeds from his baking sales goes to causes supporting multiple sclerosis research with the remainder helping to cover the cost of various ingredients, which tend to fluctuate in price depending on the season.
In addition to accepting pie orders from area individuals, Gutz also donates his pies to area organizations such as A Center for the Arts, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for silent auctions and other similar fundraising events.
Gutz explains his passion for cooking began early in life: “It all started in high school. Mom and Dad were working and my older brother was in sports, so the first one home would start supper, and that was usually me.”
“I always liked cooking,” Gutz says. Outside of his yearly pie baking he mentions that he enjoys creating different soups and other dinner favorites, such as orange chicken and veggies. For Thanksgiving he’ll be cooking a whole ham and three Amish chickens.
Along with the dozens of pumpkin pies he produces every year, Gutz also turns out French silk and apple, although he admits they’re not the same as his mom’s: “My apple is good, but it’s not like my mom’s.”
Gutz continues to fundraise through the holiday season. Those wishing to place an order can do so by contacting him at 218-205-8173.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone