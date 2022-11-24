Baking for the people

Rick Gutz mixes three gallons of his sought-after pumpkin pie mix. Each batch makes about 36 pies, which he uses to fulfill orders, whose profits are donated organizations to benefit various research and local needs and to local organizations. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Rick Gutz, of Fergus Falls, began baking pies for fundraising when several of his friends were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.



