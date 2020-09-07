To alleviate high water issues at Jewett Lake a pipe running from both Jewett and Long Lake north of Fergus Falls is being opened.
The plan going forward is to leave the pipe — which takes water from Jewett Lake to Long Lake — open for one year to see if it negatively affects Long Lake which historically has also suffered from high water issues. After the year county board members will review the results to see if Long Lake was negatively impacted by the change, if so the board will consider a condition-use permit as previously approved.
The pipe was placed between the two lakes in 1999.
