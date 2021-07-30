The Northern Lights Task Force was called to assist in extracting a pair of protesters who had barricaded themselves in a pipeline on Sunday, July 24. Law enforcement said the pipe itself was capped at one end, which created a trapped air environment for the two people who had climbed inside. The trapped air inside the pipe was estimated to be near 130 degrees with reduced oxygen concentration.
A firefighter wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) which allowed for 30 minutes of air in the tank and harness, entered the pipe to attempt to remove the two people. The firefighter reached the protestors in roughly 15 minutes, but they refused to exit with him and remained in the pipe with their gear. After using 20 minutes of air, the firefighter signaled and was pulled out of the pipe. A member of the law enforcement team put on the SCBA gear and entered the pipe. When he reached the two protestors in the pipe, he noted they were wearing respirators but were exhibiting signs of fatigue and heat stroke. One of the two announced they had 3.5 minutes of oxygen left in their respirators. After numerous attempts to assist them in leaving the pipe voluntarily, the SCBA signaled there was only five minutes of air left. Because of safety concerns force was used to rig the protestors with ropes so the exterior crew could pull them out of the pipe.
After being pulled out of the pipe both people were treated by an ambulance crew for minor injuries. Once stabilized, Amory Lei Zhou-Kourvo, 21, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Madeline Olivia Bayzaee, 20, of Northfield, were taken into custody. After being cleared by medical professionals the two were arrested and taken to the Aitkin County Jail. The matter has been turned over to the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office for charges.
The Northern Lights Task Force is composed of numerous law enforcement agencies throughout northern Minnesota.
