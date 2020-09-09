While nobody may outpizza the Hut, two local Pizza Hut locations have closed recently. The Fergus Falls location (1045 W. Lincoln Ave.) and the Breckenridge (60 Minnesota Ave.) both permanently closed their doors.
In August, Pizza Hut announced it would close up to 300 locations after NPC International, the parent company, filed for bankruptcy in July.
A reporter stopped at the Fergus Falls location and was directed to contact the corporate office for a statement on the closure.
“As part of our restructuring process, we made the very difficult decision to close these restaurants," a spokesperson for NPC International said in a release. "We did not take this decision lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees. Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success. NPC continues to operate many other Pizza Hut restaurants across the country which remain open for business, supported by our 23,000 dedicated employees who are ready to serve our customers."
