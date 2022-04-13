Rhonda Fochs, a Minnesota author, has been scouring the state of Minnesota for forgotten towns, overlooked stories and the people behind them. Around 150 lost towns in northern Minnesota were visited by Lochs to understand how these communities began, developed and thrived, as well as why they perished, where they were once located and what visitors can observe there now. She has taken all the information she’s gathered and put it into her book, “Minnesota’s Lost Towns: Northern Addition.”
Fochs writes that the ghost towns in Minnesota are atypical. Rather than the common scene pictured when envisioning one, she defines the ghost towns throughout the Midwest as a collection of areas that have been lost, abandoned settlements, migrated town sites and villages that have disappeared. She has dubbed these “lost towns.”
“’Minnesota’s Lost Towns’ carries the perfect blend of history and nostalgia,” author Candace Simar raved, “Rhonda Fochs shares stories and photos of forgotten places with wit and humor that will hold your interest to the very end. Whether you live in Minnesota or are a visitor to our state, you’ll love delving into this wonderful book and learning about those places that no longer exist.”
The majority of older Minnesota locals know of at least one lost town. Fochs explained that she owes all of her findings to the vast amount of people who were willing to volunteer their information. There were several residents that were willing to share memories of lost towns with Rhonda at nearly every location she visited.
“Without the assistance, help and support of many people and organizations, this book would not have been possible. Early historians, known and unknown, wrote local and family histories left for later generations and are an invaluable record of the times and people of the past. Their memories, letters, oral and written histories are a treasure-trove of tales, anecdotes and facts that would be lost without their foresight and their efforts to record them. Without their contributions, we would be severely limited in our knowledge of the rich details of the past. It is a great debt that I owe to those early historians.”
Fochs has discovered a great deal about the county’s history through the recanted stories of the people she’s had the opportunity to meet. In her book, she details these events, providing the locations and photographs of said events.
Arriving in Otter Tail County (OTC) in 1861, the Craigies settled on the shores of Otter Tail Lake. Honoring their Scottish homeland, James Craigie called the land Balmoral, after Queen Victoria’s castle in Scotland. They built a dam, gristmill (one of the first in the county), post office, hotel, cheese factory and school. Today, the area is a golf course and carries the village name, Balmoral. A historical marker, titled the “Craigie Flour Mill,” which incorporates the original millstone and wheel, is located on the former townsite.
The Northwest Trading Company had established a post between the West and East Leaf Lake area in the 18th century. In later years, the competing American Fur Company also built posts on the sites. In 1938, a large pink granite boulder was erected by the OTC Historical Society with a brass plaque that reads: Leaf City — Trading post on the Red River Trail in 1857, and U.S. Post Office from 1857 to 1860.
Before the present-day marker, there was a steel sign that read: City – A colony from Cambridge, Massachusetts settled here in the spring of 1858.
The community disappeared with the Sioux Outbreak of 1862, and Leaf City became one of Minnesota’s many vanished towns.
Present-day Ottertail arguably began in 1903. In 1858, OTC was designated the county seat. As a supply depot for the expanding Northern Pacific Railroad, the town burgeoned. Hotels, saloons, and stores were thriving. Times were wild and catered to the shadier elements of society.
In 1871, the railroad wanted to purchase land, but the owner couldn’t agree on a price, so the railroad ran a new line from Wadena by way of Perham. Fergus Falls became the new county seat, and the landowner had to sell his land for $1 an acre.
In 1904, OTC was surveyed as a possible station town. Unable to come to terms with landowners again, the rail line was resurveyed, missing the town by a mile. There is a historical marker at the old townsite, and the St. Paul House, a former hotel, still stands.
“I wanted to tell folks about the people and the places,” Fochs explained. “It’s the story of people and places that are fun to read — I tried to capture the interest and personality of each town.”
Jill A. Johnson, the author of “Little Minnesota,” had this to say of Fochs’ work, “The author reminds us of the historical and cultural impact of vanished towns, now just a memory in history books and in the hearts of families who once called them home. ‘Minnesota’s Lost Towns: Northern Edition’ is a tribute to the people who built a life out of very little and had the courage to move on and try again.”
She spent years working in public and private sectors, eventually becoming a social studies teacher at the age of 42. Fochs has been retired since 2014, but history has continued to be her main passion. “I found about 80 more (towns) that I could write about,” she said.
For Fochs, safeguarding the legacies of these little communities has been far more important than a simple pastime; she feels the preservation of them is her personal and professional duty. “Some people’s lives are based in these towns,” she states, “and I wanted to save them.”
“Minnesota’s Lost Towns: Northern Edition” is available for purchase on amazon.com.