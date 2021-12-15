“How am I ever going to get all of this done?”
I heard it. I’ve said it. I may have even said it recently, actually. The holiday season isn’t always full of glad tidings and good cheer. For many it’s full of stress and dreaded anticipation. To be clear, I am not one of those people ... but I easily could be!
Let’s set the stage.
I work full time and I have a busy household — two youth hockey players, a hockey-playing and coaching husband, two kids in band and choir, one in honors band ... all of these carry a load of practices, rehearsals, concerts, games, etc. My winter months are busy regardless of the holidays.
Now, let’s throw in the holidays — shopping, decorating, wrapping, baking, parties, hosting events, etc. I could easily make a whole additional full-time job out of the holidays alone, but that isn’t feasible or remotely wise on my behalf, so I have to fit it in where I am able.
Now let’s throw in the additional holiday company that we don’t get to see all the time and that we want to maximize our opportunity to spend time with ... and the blended family aspect ... and the list goes on and on.
I could easily lose my mind over the holidays — but I choose not to. I’d much rather retain my holiday cheer and be realistic with myself. Enter, my handy-dandy day planner! (Yes, again ... I know!)
I would not be able to maintain my sanity without planning out my holiday season. I planned which days I would decorate my home. I planned which days I would take the kids shopping for each other. I have even planned every item I will bake and on which day I will bake it, in order of priority, because let’s be realistic, things don’t always go to plan.
Here’s the secret, though — expect things not to plan. Plan for the very fact that things don’t always go to plan. I write in my planner with erasable, color-coded ink because I know that things are bound to change. It’s much easier to expect those things than to plan yourself into a corner and lose it when things don’t fall into place as they were expected to.
Last Saturday my best friend, Jamie, was supposed to come to our house for our annual holiday baking day. I rely on that day to get the bulk of my baking accomplished. Guess what — she got sick and baking day didn’t happen. Now, I could have still spent the day baking, but my schedule earlier in the week hadn’t gone even close to as expected, so I found myself needing a day to catch up on everything that I had wanted to do earlier, and planned to do earlier, but that I couldn’t do due to unforeseen circumstances. My options were either to remain “behind” on things that I had already planned and needed to do, or I could have my regularly scheduled baking day and still be behind on a number of items. I opted to scrap the baking day and get caught up on everything else. Now the only thing I am “behind” on is the baking, and let’s be realistic here, I could spend one hour baking every day until Christmas Eve and still have at least eight different baked items.
In the interest of transparency, I usually bake way more than eight different items; however, I started out the holiday season being realistic with myself! I reached out to my family who I previously took the reins from on baking and made them aware that I just don’t have as much time this year to tackle the baking I normally undertake. Not much later, five or six different Christmas baking staples were taken off my plate.
My husband helped me make some gifts. My kids helped decorate and are helping to keep the house ready for holiday company by doing their chores. I take the time to make a plan and make sure I schedule myself time to catch up in the event that I fall behind. Overall, I make sure that I’m being realistic.
Don’t commit to more than your sanity can handle. ‘Tis the season to be jolly. Allow yourself to be by making a plan and giving yourself some grace. After all, you matter this holiday season, too.