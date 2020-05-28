The Fergus Falls Planning Commission gave approval to four projects Tuesday after public hearings at City Hall.
Frontier Ventures was granted three variances for a replat of a property currently called Aspen in the western section of Fergus Falls.
The variances included reducing street setbacks on four corner lots along Western Avenue from 35 feet to 30 feet, creating one lot not meeting the 10,000 square foot requirement at 9,555 square feet and requiring side yard setbacks of less than the required distance for all lots. One of the lot setbacks was requested to be 15 feet with the remainder set at 10 feet.
Frontier Venture also received the green light for a preliminary plat. The replat of Aspen will be called Sundance.
The commission heard the original plat of Aspen called for 27 parcels. The landowner is looking to replat the area to accommodate larger parcels and change the road layout. The new plan is for 19 lots and a cul-de-sac off Western Avenue instead of a through street.
The new design would also create straight lines and 90-degree angle corners for lots. The plat specified the usage of single-family residential lots in an R-4 zone.
The proposed width of the lots would be 100 feet for the lots with a 10-foot setback and 80 feet of width for a buildable area. The 15-foot setback would provide for a 70-foot buildable area.
Runoff was a concern brought up during the hearing by one local resident, Nikki Nelson, because of the steep topography of the area.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow acknowledged the steep grade but pointed out grading and stormwater plans have been reviewed and there are no concerns at the present time. Findings also showed the change in road design would allow for less grading work.
G&S Holdings and Vaughn Properties made a rezoning request to change two parcels from the B-2 Business Service District to the I-2 Industrial District. The properties are located at 1504 and 1520 Pebble Lake Road.
The applicant’s aim is to establish a rental storage business on the bare parcel. Because the parcel directly abuts an I-2 zoned property it is not considered spot zoning.
A phone call placed by motel owner Todd Knutson of 1602 Pebble Lake Road raised an objection to the rezoning due to the front setback being 20 feet less if changed to an I-2 zone. Knutson felt this could affect sightlines.
Dairyland owner Pat Connelly was granted a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) allowing him to replace their current signage on North Union Avenue with an electronic messaging center. The sign will be located beneath the businesses’ current static lettering sign.
Connelly’s intention is to have a sign no larger than 4-by-10. The conditional use permit was needed because the neighboring R-2 residential zone is within 400 feet of the sign.
A special meeting of the planning commission is set for 5:30 p.m., June 2, at City Hall to consider a tax amendment to an ordinance.
