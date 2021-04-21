While the Fergus Falls Public Schools has been adamant prom will happen this spring it was uncertain what that would look like. A plan is now firmly in place and it is confirmed there will be a dance as part of this year’s prom.
Grand march is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place both in the auditorium and Gold gym. Couples will walk through both locations, the only time during prom they will not be required to wear masks. Emcees will introduce couples in both locations and the event will be livestreamed through Park Region TV. Social distancing of 6 feet will be required.
The dance will occur from approximately 8:30-10 p.m. and masking will be mandatory throughout the entire dance. Students will be allowed to dance in “pods” of six people. Pods must remain socially distanced at all times aside from others within their “pod.” Students can indicate their preferred “pod” when purchasing prom tickets. There will be no food or drink served at the dance.
Masking and social distancing will be mandatory during prom activities with the exception of mask wearing by couples as they participate in the grand march. Failure to comply with masking and social distancing requirements will result in immediate removal from the event. No reminders will be given and no refunds will be issued due to removal at any point during prom activities. Those removed will not be permitted to attend postprom from 10-11 p.m.
Prom is open to Fergus Falls students in grades 11 and 12. Their guests must be in grades 11 or 12 and be students in good standing or must not exceed 20 years old. Guests not from Fergus Falls must be registered by April 23 and are subject to approval. All tickets must be purchased no later than April 28. Tickets cost $20 each or $40 per couple. Refunds will be issued to students who cannot attend due to COVID-19.
Parents and spectators at grand march must purchase $3 tickets in advance and will be assigned to either the Gold gym or auditorium to view the event. Tickets will be available online the week prior to the event.
