Fergus Falls has been named a 2020 Tree City USA, by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The designation was given in honor of the commitment the city has made to make trees a priority.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a prospective candidate city for Tree City USA has to qualify by meeting four requirements. The first is by having a board that solely manages trees and forestry, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Mayor Ben Schierer read the formal proclamation at Monday night’s regular City Council meeting and says the Tree City USA designation has a long history in Fergus Falls.
Schierer stated, “I think it’s an important part of our community’s history, the natural beauty of our community. I think that if you look back it’s an investment that previous generations made in this city that we’re benefitting from today, so I think that it tells us a lot about our history, but it also tells us about what we can do for future generations to continue that legacy.”
Schierer added, “It came about as a direct result of the cyclone of 1919, and the parks department, I believe it was Van Dyke that was the parks director at the time, and he said, ‘If we’re going to rebuild this city in an aesthetic way, (we have) to plant trees.’ That’s where the massive amounts of tree plantings on the boulevards came from.”
The Arbor Day Foundation says communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the “Time for Trees” initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.
With the Tree City USA recognition, Fergus Falls has demonstrated a commitment to effective forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges now and in the future.
More information is available at arborday.org/treecityusa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.