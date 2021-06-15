The New York Mills Cultural Center announces Dan Tschida of Minneapolis, as the winner of the 2021 Great American Think-Off, successfully arguing his position that playing by the rules is more important than winning.
The 2021 Think-Off question was “Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” Finalist Dan Tschida came out on top of the debate among four armchair philosophers in New York Mills, during the 28th annual Think-Off on June 12. Tschida defeated AJ Gil of Atlanta, Georgia, in the final round.
Gil first outargued Angela Stehr of St. Paul, in Round 1, where both contestants were asserting that winning is more important than playing by the rules. Tschida had defeated Bill Sutherland of Eden Prairie, in Round 2, where both were arguing that playing by the rules is more important.
Throughout the debate, silver medalist Gil returned to the point that the rules are made by those who have won, which supports his stance that winning is more important. Tschida shared his belief that fundamental human values are an overarching set of rules to follow even when man-made rules need to be changed.
In the final round, Tschida began by arguing that character is built by losing, and that sticking to your values and the rules is how you really win in life. Gil responded that character is defined by principle, and that following an unjust rule is not following your principles. Tschida later returned to this point, arguing that principles are rules, and thus following your principles, even if it means breaking an unjust rule, is still following the rules. Gil argued that fundamental principles are not absolute, and that we sometimes need to adjust our principles when looking at rules and whether they are unjust and need to be broken.
After an excellent debate, the audience had the challenging job of choosing the winner. The Cub Scouts collected ballots, votes were tallied, and the majority determined that Tschida best argued his position, and thus earned both the gold medal and the title of America’s Greatest Thinker for 2021.
Tschida has lived in south Minneapolis for the past 25 years with his wife (Karen Janisch) and two teenage daughters (Audrey and Elizabeth). For the past 17 years, Tschida has been teaching social studies at Columbia Heights High School. Prior to that, Tschida was a lawyer at a large Minneapolis law firm for 6-7 years. After law school, he clerked for a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court, a judge in Hennepin County, and a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court. Tschida has a B.A. in history from Northwestern University in Illinois, a law degree from the University of Minnesota, and an education degree from the University of St. Thomas.
For more information about the Think-Off or this year’s debate, please call the New York Mills Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit www.think-off.org.
