The Middle School honors band and eighth grade ensembles performed in an outdoor tour of local nursing home facilities on Friday, visiting PioneerCare, Broen Home, Mill Street Residence, and the Veterans Home performing various American folk tunes and pep band music.
Music performed by the ensembles was due to Fergus Falls Public Schools becoming a part of the Harmony Bridge program, founded by The Juilliard School of Music graduate, Michael Levine, who has led the Dallas Brass on tours throughout the United States, Europe, Russia, and the Far East for 32 years. The Harmony Bridge program, whose mission is to expand independent musicianship and develop character-building skills by connecting students to the elderly population, has been launched in schools in New York, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
Conducted by Joshua McGowan (eighth grade ensembles) and Denise Wiese (middle school honors band), the “Play it Forward” tour was deemed a success. “(We are) very proud of our students for being excellent ambassadors and bridging the gap between the older generation and younger generation,” shared Wiese. “After a year of being somewhat confined and isolated, the seventh and eighth grade band students were excited to have the opportunity to connect with nursing home residents and share their music.”
Principal Dean Monke, and Superintendent Jeff Drake were in attendance, enjoying the performance and expressing thanks to the directors. “It was great to see our students get another chance to play in front of an audience and the residents appeared to be delighted by the music,” Drake stated.
There are financial needs associated with obtaining music with the program, which were met thanks to donations from Otter Risers Kiwanis, Mill Street, PioneerCare, and LB Homes, which provided music books for the high school and eighth grade band students. There is still a set of books that have not been purchased, and donations are being accepted toward the purchase of the music in order to continue to provide the older population with the joys interacting with the younger generation through music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.