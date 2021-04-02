On display at Kaddatz Galleries’ Studio K through the end of April is a collection of oil paintings titled “Otter Tail River Project” by Kim Embretson. Each of the 13 paintings is a view of the river Embretson captured while walking along its banks.
“Plein-air” is a French term that means “in the open air.” When applied to art, it generally means that an artist leaves the confines of a studio or building to paint a landscape while physically looking at it. Plein-air artwork can be practiced using multiple mediums and art styles.
Five years ago, Embretson was introduced to plein-air painting following his retirement, when he took art classes at the local community college in order to develop a hobby to give him a creative outlet during his retirement.
“That was a goal of mine,” he explained. “The river has been so important to me because it has been a meditative place for me.”
Embretson, who lives near the Otter Tail River, has spent many hours walking various stretches of its length. His access to the river and its importance provided him with an unlimited number of possibilities for plein-air paintings, as the river and its surrounding scenery are in a constant state of change.
Further inspired by the Fibonacci sequence and Fibonacci spiral, Embretson settled on the number 13 within the collection, a number included in the Fibonacci sequence.
“Thirteen was important because I was playing with the idea that the human environment imposes itself on nature but nature has built in certain relationships that humans have discovered,” he said.
Some of these relationships include the natural spiral of a pinecone and the ratio of 1-to-1.6 which is located throughout the human body. This ratio was used to develop the “golden rectangle” for Greek painters and was used in all of Embretson’s pieces in the collection.
Preferable to pastels, which are much more immediate to produce, Embretson has enjoyed using oil paints as the colors are still vibrant, but the process is more lengthy and enables him to be more reflective about his work.
“The nice thing about oil painting is that once it’s dry you can go back and paint it over and over again,” he said.
Embretson is thankful to receive feedback and critiques that help him improve in his art.
In addition to the supplies necessary to complete a piece of artwork in a chosen medium, Embretson suggests taking a photo of the scene used in the plein-air in case more work needs to be done on it at a later time.
