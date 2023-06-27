It was a milestone celebration like no other.
It was 25 years ago when the Minnesota Veterans Home was opened on North Park Street in Fergus Falls.
Those in attendance for the celebration on Jun. 24 included Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, MDVA Deputy Commissioner - Veterans Healthcare Eric Meittunen, Fergus Falls Veterans Home Administrator Jonathan Stone, Fergus Falls City Council Ward Two member Scott Kvamme, along with 180 current and former veterans home leaders and employees, 75 veteran residents, 32 home volunteers and eight veteran spouses.
Stone reflected on the many milestones that the home has achieved since its inception.
“I have a strong passion to care for the elderly. Caring for Veterans who need skilled nursing attention adds an extra level of honor. Fourteen team members have been here since day one. That means consistency of care and commitment to proudly serving our precious national heroes. And our volunteer program supports extensive activities and events (more than 250 each year) on our campus and in the community to make sure our residents have a fulfilling life with something to look forward to every day,” said Stone.
Meittunen stated even though he just started the job he was honored to be part of the program.
“Congratulations to the Fergus Falls community on its 25th anniversary of their veterans home. Having joined MDVA just a few weeks ago, it is great to be a part of this celebration of the facility and recognize our staff for 25 years of caring for the needs of our veterans,” said Meittunen.
Twenty-five years after its front doors opened, Fergus Falls continues to keep up with the times, refreshing programs and services and updating the facility to provide the best possible residential and work environment, including:
In June 2022, the Home dedicated a 726-square foot seasonal greenhouse, allowing residents to plant fruits and vegetables for use in meal preparation. Stone says residents can now grow their own flowers in raised beds and flower pots around the campus.
Also in 2022, a new vestibule/sitting room was added to three existing vestibules, all with different themes. This new area features comfortable furniture and fun photos to create welcoming spaces in which residents and families can relax and/or visit.
In addition to the many improvements made within the building, the Fergus Falls Veterans Home opened a Veterans Village in 2011, which consists of two households of ten and eleven residents each, designed to offer medical services in a home-style atmosphere. Stone says that this community approach and design creates a sense of place for dementia residents by providing a familiar, home-like environment.
“My favorite memory here has always been our annual Stars and Stripes parade. It’s so wonderful to see all of the happy, smiling faces during this unique event. Our residents absolutely love watching the parades (for people and pets) right where they live. We start with a Warbird flyover and have marching bands; what a day,” said Stone.