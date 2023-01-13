It is a well-known fact that Otter Tail County serves as the home for a great many artists of all discipline and medium. While the New Year is certainly a time of rest and calmer times for many businesses and people, January is proving to be a month of many happenings regarding the art community in lakes region. Following are several happenings worthy of note for those keen on expanding their horizons and exposure to the wonderful art created and shared within this special pocket of Minnesota.
The Lake Region Arts Council is celebrating their fifth Anniversary of the Artist Cohort program; since 2017, over 30 talented artists have participated in the program, with each cohort spending 10 months working on their career development goals. LRAC is inviting the public to visit the Cohort Alumni Exhibit and enjoy a diversity of artistic styles and disciplines from the following talented individuals: Carmen McCullough of Detroit Lakes, Chanda Kraft of Alexandria, Becky Albright of Alexandria, Jodi Peterson of Moorhead, Mike Weatherly of Elbow Lake, Nancy X. Valentine of Underwood, Patricia Ann Wahl of Fergus Falls, Ruth Hanson of Vining and Sean Scott, Battle Lake.
According to a recent press release from the organization, Kaddatz Galleries is also announcing two new exhibitions, one titled Naomi RaMona Schliesman: Beautiful CHAOS, with the other being C. Beck: Beginnings. A joint reception for these exhibitions will take place on Jan. 17 from 5-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Naomi RaMona Schliesman: Beautiful CHAOS will be on view in the Main Gallery Jan. 12–Feb. 25 and is described by staff at the Kaddatz as a compilation of 2D and 3D sculptural artworks that speak to society’s contemporary struggle of navigating “new normals” amidst the systemic failures of zeitgeist institutions; and how beauty can become the catalyst for joy, collective healing and forming generative solutions for the future.
Throughout 2023, a year in which the artist would have turned 100, the Kaddatz Galleries is celebrating the rich visual legacy of Charles Beck, Fergus Falls’ acclaimed painter and woodcut printmaker, with a series of exhibitions, classes and printmaking workshops along with special events; C. Beck: Beginnings will be on view from Jan. 12–Apr. 1.
Art of the Lakes gallery in Battle Lake will have several hands-on events designed to get local communities involved in a wide range of artistic expression. Programs include knitting classes with local Heidi Hull, glass-bead making demonstrations and instruction delivered by Jodi Peterson and a ceramic handprint mitten event designed to include the whole family.
Kristi Kuder, of Battle Lake, mainly utilizes print, fiber and wire to create her art and through these various materials expresses how ambiguity leaves an imprint on people’s lives.
According to a recent press release from M State – Fergus Falls, Kuder is bringing this enigmatic theme to the Waage Gallery from Jan. 9–Feb. 28, with a free reception open to the public featuring Kuder being held on Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m. in Legacy Hall on the Fergus Falls campus; the event will be shared with Ashley Kunz, the artist behind a separate exhibition that’s also opening at the campus the same date in the Beck gallery and continues through Mar. 10.
The press release goes on to explain the origins of the exhibit titled “Delicious Ambiguity,” a showing that Kuder explains was inspired by something the late comedian Gilda Radner once said: “I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next. Delicious ambiguity.”
The exhibit features several of Kuder’s wire sculptures, creations in which she treats wire mesh like fabric and wire like thread to stitch, knit and felt various forms – sometimes using eyebrow tweezers to deconstruct the wire mesh, thread by thread, along with some of her paintings, a dozen or so cyanotype prints and a series of encaustic mono prints.
“My interest as a maker focuses on the ambiguous aspects in our daily life,” says Kuder. “In a world where boundaries are blurred, facts are distorted, and presence and absence intertwine, I'm compelled to dig into the emotional core of what this means.”
“Most recently,” she adds, “I’ve been viewing ambiguity through the lens of ambiguous loss; a grief that occurs when both the presence and absence of a loved one coexist. Conditions such as mental illness, immigration, war, divorce, Alzheimer’s, and the pandemic are challenging to understand and have become ubiquitous and very relevant.”
Kuder’s works have been featured in over 50 solo and group exhibitions regionally, nationally, internationally and have been included in several publications, including Surface Design Journal, Southwest Journal and others. She has a bachelor’s degree in art education from Minnesota State University in Moorhead and is an alumnus of the Women’s Art Institute at St. Catherine University.
A full-time artist, she maintains her studio near her home on Otter Tail Lake and is known around the area not only for her artistic talents but also her active involvements in local and statewide arts organizations. Currently the chair of the Art of the Lakes board of directors, Kuder has also served as a grant panelist for the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Kuder was a featured artist at the Minnesota State Fair Studio in 2019 and for the past several years has led occasional art-making retreats and intensive workshops; she is a Lake Region Arts Council McKnight Fellow and two-time recipient of a Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant.
More information regarding area art events can be found at the following: lrac4.org, kaddatzgalleries.org, artofthelakes.org, minnesota.edu.