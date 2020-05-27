After Gov. Tim Walz loosened restrictions set in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed golf courses to reopen in April, granted they comply with state guidelines, Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls has seen an eruption of customers hitting the links.
“We have a lot of new faces, a lot of families, that has definitely been prevalent. We’ve been averaging anywhere from 120 to 160 golfers a day since we opened on April 18,” general manager Kevin Swenson said. “So traffic-wise from member play and green-fee play has definitely been a plus.”
Those numbers should see a rise with the golf course opening its deck to golfers and the public Monday, June 1.
Swenson added that despite the recent Memorial Day weekend weather being mediocre, the club hosted about 170 golfers a day over the holiday.
While Pebble Lake Golf Course has adapted to the challenges presented by COVID-19 according to safety protocols some events have been put on hold.
“So far all of our fundraising scrambles have been canceled, anything with a shotgun start has been canceled for the season,” Swenson said, adding that the club still has facility events planned, having postponed a few until later in the year after rescheduling others for 2021. “Our championship is on and our member/guest (tournament) is in limbo and I think the Pot O’ Gold tournament is still on at this point — any tournament where we can utilize tee times is on.”
Swenson said that going forward the golf course is scheduled to host some weddings but isn’t sure how they’ll be affected until midsummer in relation to the governor’s executive order and the size of gatherings.
“Our hope this year is to maintain a quality golf course and be accessible to everybody. We’re in survival mode and we want to make sure we make it through the season and resume normal activity by next year,” Swenson said.
