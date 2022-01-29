Expressing yourself is an important part of being a human being. Everyone has outlets, whether it be through their work or their hobbies. Personal expression especially surfaces in rough times, and for Russell Anderson it was just that.
Anderson has lived in Fergus Falls since 1952 and he has been quite an active member in the community since. Spending his time in a local business for about 40 years, as well as 22 years at Fergus Falls City Hall, some of them as mayor.
Now, he lives at Mill Street Residence, a senior living facility in Fergus Falls. For many senior facilities in Fergus Falls and around the globe, it was and is a hard place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Life at the pandemic’s peak was altered for residents and staff alike. For Anderson, he expresses his feeling on this, and other things, like his religious beliefs and life experiences, through poetry.
“I have written things for birthday cards and other things for years, but I just started doing a bunch of poetry about a year ago or so,” Anderson said when asked about how his poetry writing had started. “It’s stuff that kind of clears the air.”
His poems can be found throughout Mill Street Residence. Just outside of the dining room is a poem mounted in a black frame, written during the pandemic, about how the staff are angels and how much the residents and himself appreciate them.
Anderson’s subject matter focuses on some of the subjects that are closest to him — religion and people. “A lot of it is based in scripture. I have always been a biblical student, so a lot of that is in (my poetry.) And a lot of it is the people I’ve known. Especially for the last five years I’ve been at Mill Street. It has been one of the most impressive times that I have had. Getting acquainted with the people that work here and I think it is just amazing the structure that people have.”
One of Andersons poems, writes about Mary, Jesus’ mother. “I wrote that one because someone complained to me about women pastors. She was the first missionary, if you want to call her that,” Anderson said.
The process is also shared between father and daughter. Anderson hand writes his poems and then his daughter transcribes them on the computer. Anderson then files away his poems in a folder he keeps in his apartment.
Anderson said that inspiration strikes him at late hours. “It’s usually when I wake up in the evening, and I write about stuff that I have been reading or things that life has handed me.”
Anderson had a hard time picking a favorite poem, but spoke fondly of a poem that talks about an old heart, focusing on the experiences of life as a senior, as well as his religious faith.
”An Old Heart”
This old heart that beats within my breast
Has gone all these years without any rest
It has gone on always from day to day
And sometimes it has also wandered away
To be even called back into the fold
And by grace it has been strong to get so old
It has always returned with joy and assurance
To the promises of God, given without measure
And every day when comes the night
I would bow my head and make things right
That one day this tired old heart of mine
Will be an altar to last for all of time
For the storms it has weather in this life
It has withstood the test of endless strife
And for the many times it has wandered away
Like Peter it will always be called home to stay
For the Cross will always be my life sign
He has always called me and said “You are Mine.”
I will always be with you every day
And help you to surely walk in My way
There is little wonder as I stroll through life
Why God found for me the most wonderful wife
And gave us a family second to none
Where love and care will always be done
With a love for our Savior always there
That will never be lost to worldly care
We know our hearts can always be free
And every day hear the words “Come unto Me.”
And this old heart that beats every day
Learned long ago that its job is to pray
With a solemn ‘Thank You’ for God’s endless Love
Til that day I am called home to heaven above.
Anderson spoke of how one day, he hopes to compile his poems into a book, but expressed that he has more poems to write before that happens.