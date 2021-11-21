The Polar Plunge is back for the third year in a row on Feb. 5 at noon on Otter Tail Lake. Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA) and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are partnering in this event to raise money for Special Olympics. The goal is to raise $65,000 in 2022.
The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes across the state. Last year, 139 plungers on Otter Tail Lake raised $50,850. The money raised accomplishes much more than having participants jump into Otter Tail Lake in the winter. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. All funds raised by plungers help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to over 8,100 athletes across the state. For example, a $300 donation provides the necessary equipment for an entire young athlete’s season.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said, “Even with a different event format with COVID-19 restrictions last year, we well exceeded the expectations. I am hoping that this year’s event can make an even bigger impact. I would encourage people to consider joining a team or donating to a team.”
Fitzgibbons challenges the public to exceed the goal again this year and looks forward to seeing plungers at the third annual Polar Plunge.
Marketing and membership director for OTLCA, Marie Noplos, explained why the organization is partnering with the sheriff’s office again this year. “This event is a great way for our communities to unite. Challenges, incentives, and friendly competitions to see who can raise the most money are fun ways to get everyone involved, even if they are not plunging into the frozen lake,” said Noplos.
Sign up to participate in the Polar Plunge this year and raise the $75 minimum to participate to be automatically entered to win some cool prizes. Upon check-in and the minimum $75 donation, plungers will receive a special edition T-shirt. Remember, the more money raised the more incentives will be received.
Safety measures will be updated as the event gets closer for in-person plunge sites. If uncomfortable attending an in-person event join the “Virtual Plunge” and earned incentives will be sent viewers. Visit plungemn.org/events/virtual/ for ideas of ways to participate in a virtual plunge. Do not attempt to jump into a lake, river, or any other body of water for the “Virtual Plunge.”
So far Otter Tail County has raised $1,835 toward the goal of $65,000. Residents are encouraged to sign up today. Taking the plunge is not a requisite for donating. For more information and to register visit plungemn.org/events/ottertail/.