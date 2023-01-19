Special Olympics Minnesota, along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, will be hosting the annual Polar Plunge event on Feb 4. The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $75,000, and the event is set to be the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Since 1973, Special Olympics Minnesota has been supporting those with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership training and various school programs; the organization maintains a vision where everyone, regardless of ability, has an opportunity to thrive and realize their utmost potential.
“I am very proud of this event and honored to be a part of it,” Otter Tail County Sherriff Barry Fitzgibbons noted. “In just three years, we have raised $190,000 for Special Olympics. Please consider ‘taking the plunge’ or donating to someone that is.”
The Polar Plunge traces its origins back to an event at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998. Now occurring at over 20 locations throughout Minnesota, the initiative is hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
A donation breakdown highlights the importance and impact of support by the local community: $2.50 provides a first-place athlete with a gold medal, $5 provides a meal to an athlete, $10 provides a hearing screening and hearing aid, $15 provides a non-invasive dental screening, hygiene education, toothbrush, toothpaste and mouth guard, $20 provides physical therapy screening and stretch/exercise coaching, $30 puts a child through an eight-week SOMN Young Athletes season, $45 sends a coach to SOMN’s Sports Academy training program, $60 provides an eye examination and a pair of glasses to two athletes and $100 sends a unified pair to SOMN’s Athlete Leadership Program.
Marie Noplos is the marketing and membership director for the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, and she encourages everyone to participate in the special and invigorating event: "This is such a great event. We are excited to be bringing this event back to Otter Tail County. The Special Olympics of Minnesota has set a lofty goal for us this year. Remember, if jumping into a frozen lake isn't your thing, you can still participate by donating or signing up to raise donations. We have more than 1,800 Special Olympics athletes in Minnesota that are counting on us!"
Noplos notes that this year’s event marks the fourth annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Otter Tail County: “The communities have really stepped up each year to hit the donations and the goal – in 2020, we had 199 plungers with a goal to raise $60,000. We ended up raising $66395 that year.”
Noplos explains that in 2021, the initiative saw 139 plungers and a vision to raise $40,000; that year also saw and incredible amount of support and resulted in $52,080 brought in. The next year had 174 brave souls jumping into frigid waters, proving a trend of healthy local support for Special Olympic athletes.
“I would say we’re honored to raise this money for these athletes,” Noplos says. “We’re grateful and thankful to the communities that support us. We have a local team that works on cutting the hole in the ice, and we work with Special Olympics when it comes to the logistics — we have tons of volunteers that ultimately make it happen.”
Noplos mentions that besides donating and plunging, there’s also a virtual plunge available for those unable to attend the actual event.
Jesse Thorstad is a former 1st- and 4th-grade teacher who is currently a technology specialist for Fergus Falls Public Schools, and he has keen passion for supporting the Special Olympics: “It’s the 10th year our team has been plunging — we started in Alexandria, and the last three years we’ve been participating in this area’s events.”
Thorstad’s team is dubbed the Fergus Falls Frozen Assets, and he explains his deep ties to the cause and the state organization: “I’ve been a Special Olympics coach for the last 15 years — my daughter started playing basketball and I just stuck with it and got certifications so I could coach year-round.”
Over the course of the years, two of Thorstad’s children have become involved in the Special Olympics, and he started plunging as a way raise awareness and funds for the organization, mentioning that the money helps them pay for entrance fees and various other things associated with competing.
Thorstad says that the Polar Plunge is an excellent way to give in an exciting and fresh way: “The sense of camaraderie with your team and all the other participants — waiting in the warming tent and waiting to jump — the energy is really, really high. There’s a sense of accomplishment after. You’ve conquered this thing that maybe scared you, and a real adrenaline rush hits you — that feeling is really amazing.”
“It’s a big deal,” Thorstad continues. “It raises lots of money throughout the state and for Special Olympics in general.”
More information on Special Olympics Minnesota and this year’s Polar Plunge can be found at the following: plungemn.com, specialolympicsminnesota.org.