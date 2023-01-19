Taking the plunge

Jesse Thorstad plunges with his group, the Fergus Falls Frozen Assets, at Ottertail Lake in 2022; the organization has raised over $600,000 to date with over 6,000 courageous participants taking the icy leap. 

 Submitted

Special Olympics Minnesota, along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, will be hosting the annual Polar Plunge event on Feb 4. The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $75,000, and the event is set to be the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.



