Fergus Falls police are investigating an incident that unfolded in the city, on Sept. 20, near the intersection of North Kennedy Park Road and Western Avenue.
A member of the public had reported that a black Chevrolet Impala had hit a curb and had caused heavy damage at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Responding officers learned that the suspect vehicle drove through the ditch for several blocks striking a city sign, driving over a culvert and leaving behind a license plate. Fergus Falls Police Sgt. Abram Silbernagel said the plate did not match the Impala.
“To my understanding the license plate that was recovered on scene came back to a different vehicle in Big Stone County. We’ve been in contact with them,” said Silbernagel.
Silbernagel said so far there is no estimate of the total damages, but the Impala would most likely have front end damage.
According to witnesses, the driver was described as possibly being an older aged white male with facial hair.
Silbernagel also emphasized that if the public has any additional information, to please reach out to the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555.
