Local Battle Lake resident, Darlane Miller, was recently selected for Minnesota Partners in Policymaking, an eight-month leadership training program created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The goal of the training is to create leaders throughout the state who can partner with school systems, medical and business communities in order to support individuals with disabilities as they become independent, self-confident and contributing citizens.
Selected from a statewide pool of applicants, participants include adults with disabilities as well as parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Miller has two daughters with fetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD) which causes them to have a hard time regulating emotions and difficulty creating positive relationships. They have high anxiety, suffer from memory loss, have limited social skills and often feel isolated.
Miller’s daughters learn in different ways than others, and they benefit from alternative services and equine therapy. Miller is interested in helping others understand her daughters’ emotional and intellectual impairments and creating educational opportunities and employment opportunities for them in rural Minnesota. “I’m hoping that we can get rural schools caught up to not only metro schools, but bigger schools,” she said.
In larger schools and metro area schools, Miller’s daughters would have the opportunity to learn job skills, participate in summer school and work on getting caught up in learning deficiencies. Miller wants to bring those opportunities to Otter Tail County. Miller and her daughters travel extensively to get the services they need, and she hopes that through participating in this program, she can help bring those services closer to home.
Miller also believes more education about students with developmental disabilities should be required for bus drivers, kitchen staff and other staff, “It’s something that the whole school entity needs to be educated in,” she said.
The program was introduced by the Minnesota Governor’s Council in 1987 and has trained 1,109 individuals in Minnesota. The program has also expanded into other states and countries and more than 27,000 people have been trained worldwide. Miller started her training in September and is looking forward to completing the program this spring.
