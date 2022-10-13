Field day

Competitors head to the prairie for more field trials on the Wassom farm right outside of Battle Lake. Attendees of the recent St. Croix Valley Spaniel Club event were judged on how well they and their dogs worked as a team to find, flush and retrieve live birds placed for the trials. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Retrievers are one of the most popular breeds in America and ever since the first field trials took place in Britain in 1866, the sporting events have became a popular sporting event for hunting, outdoor and dog enthusiasts the world over.



