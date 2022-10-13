Competitors head to the prairie for more field trials on the Wassom farm right outside of Battle Lake. Attendees of the recent St. Croix Valley Spaniel Club event were judged on how well they and their dogs worked as a team to find, flush and retrieve live birds placed for the trials.
Retrievers are one of the most popular breeds in America and ever since the first field trials took place in Britain in 1866, the sporting events have became a popular sporting event for hunting, outdoor and dog enthusiasts the world over.
Field trials are essentially a simulated upland hunt that measure how well a dog can retrieve in the field at longer distances and are judged in comparison to other dogs entered rather than on a pass or fail basis. Field trial judges evaluate an animal’s proficiency in learned abilities such as steadiness, control, response to direction and ultimate delivery of the bird; a dog’s natural abilities such as marking a fall, memory, intelligence, attention, style, courage and perseverance are also taken into account for the final scoring.
The St. Croix Valley Spaniel Club is one of the four clubs that holds trials within the state and the organization recently held a series of field trials near Battle Lake on the 409-acre Bob Wassom farm. Competitors of all ages competed for over three days in three different categories, or stakes, with their English Springer Spaniels. The spring season for field trials begins in March and goes through mid-May, while the fall season begins in mid-September and goes through the end of October.
The puppy stake utilized live pigeons and included all dogs less than two years of age, while the amateur stake provided a competitive environment for those competitors who do not make money through professional competition or the training dogs. The open stake used live pheasants for the trials and was an event for those making their living through the sport, although amateurs can also compete in this category.
Paul Johannes was the event organizer and discussed the overall goals of the event: “It’s judged on how well dogs and their handlers seek, find, flush and retrieve the birds.”
Johannes mentions that while trials are held all over the country, it’s the first time the field trials have made their way to this specific location: “It’s good for the community – local hotels were all full and area sportsmen’s clubs took all the birds for game feeds. The Battle Lake Lions were also here on Saturday serving lunch on the second day of the competition.”
“I want to thank everyone for coming – I think it was a very competitive trial, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather over the days of the events,” Johannes mentions.
More information can be found at the following: essft.com.
