It may be the biggest story of the night with Senate District 9 candidates vying for the Republican nomination.
As of 10:56 p.m., the seat being vacated by retiring State Senator Bill Ingebrigsten, the race with Jordan Rasmusson and Nathan Miller is heating up.
With 67.76% or 124 of 183 precincts reported in the district, Rasmusson has a narrow lead over Miller. Rasmusson had 3,703 and Miller with 3,209.
For Otter Tail County all 91 precincts are reporting that Rasmusson has taken the lead here with 4,458 or 55.61% of the vote, while Miller has 3,559 or 44.39% of the vote. But this is just the total for Otter Tail County.
At this point, until the eastern side of Otter Tail County’s numbers are reported, it is simply too close to call.
On the DFL side, Cornel Walk, running unopposed received 1,993 total votes with 100% of precincts reporting for Otter Tail County.
In other county races, the numbers for the county commissioner race showed that the county commissioner race is favoring Wayne Donald Johnson with 568 total votes or 36.57% with 16 of 21 precincts reporting as of press time. The closest of four other competitors was Jeffery Mark Gontarek with 448 or 28.85%
