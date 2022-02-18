While Otter Tail County is still in the 7th Congressional District, the senate and house districts have changed. So, instead of 8 and 8A, it will be known as 9 and 9A for the next ten years.
On Tuesday, a special five-judge panel released new congressional and legislative maps — Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel’s proposed redistricting.
Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, who has served District 8, and previously announced that he is no longer seeking reelection, will now be in District 9, including all of Otter Tail, Grant, Wilken and Traverse counties. State Sen. Jordan Rassmuson is running for that seat and has been endorsed by Ingebrigtsen.
Rasmusson said the state is at a turning point.
“Minnesota is at a crossroads. Now more than ever, we need leaders at the State Capitol who will focus on controlling state spending and taxes, protecting life and our Second Amendment freedoms, and supporting farmers, small business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Rasmusson. “As the sixth generation of my family to live in Otter Tail County, I learned the importance of hard work, integrity, faith and family. I look forward to carrying those values to the Minnesota Senate and working hard every day to defend and enhance our Greater Minnesota way of life.”
With House District 8B, there will be major changes. Prior to this redistricting, Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, represented part of Otter Tail County. That will no longer be the case. In fact, her district is changing to 12B, covering the eastern part of Douglas County, as well as part of Pope County and a section of Stearns County.
Legislative district lines are redrawn every ten years, following the decennial U.S. Census. Each state uses the census data to draw its legislative boundaries. The courts have held that each district must be nearly equal in population size.
The consequences locally and regionally could prove interesting as there could potentially be overlapping.
Analysts say that the new maps are pushing more districts toward the more populated areas in the state.
According to the court order, some areas of the state, like the new second district, will lose population by moving Goodhue and Wabasha Counties to the first district.
Ben Anderson, a Republican, who recently announced his candidacy, for the Minnesota House issued a statement regarding Minnesota’s new legislative maps:
“I am excited to be seeking the Republican endorsement for Minnesota’s new House District 09B, which includes most of Otter Tail County and western Douglas County. My background and experience serving rural, agricultural communities will be beneficial to this district. Today through Election Day, I look forward to connecting with voters and learning more about their interests and priorities. I would like to thank State Representatives Jordan Rasmusson, Mary Franson and Jeff Backer for their service to this area. I will build on their legacies and all the solid work they have done,” said Anderson.
In an order dated June 30, 2021, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea appointed a panel of five judges to hear cases related to legislative and congressional redistricting based on the 2020 Census.
The judges on the panel included Louise D. Bjorkman, Diane B. Bratvold, Jay D. Carlson, Juanita C. Freeman and Jodi L. Williamson.