A small, but attentive crowd at Dr. Alan Magnusson Memorial Park in Fergus Falls gathered on June 25 following reports stating that the rally was in protest of Fergus Pride events occurring throughout the weekend. The event itself became nothing more than another campaign stop for State Senate candidate Nathan Miller.
Attendees listened politely as Miller's wife Anna Miller stated that there had been social media rumors that there could possibly be a protest with violence in conjunction with the 2022 Fergus Pride gathering.
“The innocence of children, I think that’s something that we should all talk about as parents, so that’s what we’re going to talk about today,” said Miller.
In addition to Miller, other speakers were featured in the roughly 90 minute program including Fergus Falls police officer Joey Geiszler, Shegitu Kebede and Yuri and Tanya Binder.
Most of the program varied from accounts of child maltreatment, to protecting children from the excesses of society, to the recent overturning of Roe vs.Wade and the unrest in Ukraine. At the end of the rally, Miller was asked about voter fraud, to which he shared that he felt mail-in and online voting options should be addressed.
No mention of the Fergus Pride gathering was made by any of the speakers, nor was any opposition voiced about any local LGBTQIA+ movements.
Member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Billie Hart, was in attendance at the rally. She stated: "There was nothing overtly hateful; just some woven in opinions on genders and nontraditional couples."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone